New Delhi, December 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. The couple joined the party in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convenor.

This development comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in early 2025. On Wednesday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress. Ramesh Pahelwan, His Wife Kusumlata Ramesh Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Ramesh Pahelwan, His Wife Kusumlata Ramesh Join AAP

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Ramesh Pahelwan and his wife and party leader Kusumlata Ramesh join AAP in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/q54TmwSnmH — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress." Earlier on December 7, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav had criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, for being responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Devendra Yadav also demanded that Kejriwal should ask for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the same way he asked for the resignation of former CM Shiela Dixit during the Nirbhaya case. The Delhi Congress president further alleged that the women are facing the brunt of increasing crimes, including gang wars, firing, murder, rape, harassment and snatching incidents. Arvind Kejriwal Promises INR 2,100 for Delhi Women if AAP Wins Assembly Elections, BJP Takes ‘Lollipop’ Jibe.

On Friday, AAP released its third candidates' list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Tarun Yadav from Delhi's Najafgarh Assembly. The party has already released its second list. In its second list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces.

However, three familiar names have been re-nominated: Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla, both current MLAs, along with Deepu Chaudhary, a former candidate who lost in the previous election. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)