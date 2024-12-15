In a key political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, BJP leaders Ramesh Pahelwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The couple was formally welcomed by AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an induction ceremony. Kejriwal expressed confidence that their inclusion would strengthen AAP’s political reach and governance agenda in Delhi. The move is being seen as a strategic gain for AAP as it gears up for the elections, potentially impacting the political dynamics in the capital. Arvind Kejriwal Promises INR 2,100 for Delhi Women if AAP Wins Assembly Elections, BJP Takes ‘Lollipop’ Jibe.

BJP Leaders Ramesh Pahelwan and Kusumlata Ramesh Join AAP

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Ramesh Pahelwan and his wife and party leader Kusumlata Ramesh join AAP in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/q54TmwSnmH — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

