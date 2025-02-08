New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat from the Jangpura constituency to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah in the Delhi elections.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well and affirmed hope that BJP's candidate will work for the constituency.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

According to the current trends from the Election Commission, the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27-years.

The party is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP on 22. Congress has not even opened its account in the Delhi elections.

AAP's top leadership including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, leader Satyendra Jain are all trailing from their respective seats.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.

Speaking about AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated public.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)

