New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): People from Ghazipur protested and blocked the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road on Monday, demanding the arrest of the accused for the murder of a young man who was shot dead late Sunday night in the Ghazipur area of Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters, Virender Singh said, "We have a Hindu brother here in Ghazipur village. He was shot at night by jihadists. He was from the Gujar community. It happened around 2 AM. The problem was that these people were dominating the area, collecting money, and running illegal businesses. This brother spoke out against them and said this kind of domination won't be allowed. Because of that, he was shot twice and died on the spot. His name was Rohit. He was from Ghazipur, and his father is not around. He lived with his maternal uncle. He had three brothers, and he was the oldest."

A young man was shot dead late Sunday night in the Ghazipur area of Delhi, according to police. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act and murder.

On the case, Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District said, "We received information that a man is injured. When we went to the hospital, we found that he had been shot. In the initial investigation, 2 people have been detained and several teams are working on it."

Another protester, Chaudhary Karam Singh Rawat, said, "This is about the Delhi Police and the administration. If they wanted, they could have arrested the person who killed our child by now. We are suffering because of this. Muslims from Rohingya have settled here with money. If they wanted, the police could have arrested them by now. If we don't get justice, there will be violence and bloodshed. The road will be blocked until we get justice."

As of now, the reason behind the murder is unknown, and the police are working to identify the deceased. (ANI)

