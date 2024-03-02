New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has decided to provide free meals three times a day to residents of all the night shelters in Delhi.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) convened a crucial board meeting on Friday, where important decisions were taken to benefit the public.

As per the decision, a new agency will be tendered to provide three meals a day to residents of all night shelters, it said.

According to an official release, "The meeting held at the Chief Minister's camp office was attended by Delhi's Urban Development Minister and Vice Chairman of DUSIB Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with officials from other departments."

The agenda regarding the tender for the agency responsible for maintaining toilets in slum clusters, pending for several years, was also passed during the meeting.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that a new agency will be tendered in the coming days to maintain the toilets in all JJ clusters.

There is a lack of accessible toilets within many 'jhuggis' in Delhi, and there are only porta cabin toilets available.

Officials mentioned that tenders have been issued for the toilets, and agencies have also been engaged. These agencies will take charge of maintaining the toilets within a few days.

The issue of corrupt officials came up during the DUSIB board meeting. Several former officials in DUSIB have been accused of corruption. The board has taken a strict stance against such corrupt officers.

Some of these cases involve owning assets disproportionate to income. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the ACB to investigate cases where officials have assets disproportionate to their income.

A retired DUSIB officer is also implicated in a case of owning assets disproportionate to income. An investigation into the officer by the ACB will determine whether he possessed assets exceeding his income.

Furthermore, proposals to investigate some serving or retired officials have been presented to the board, and the board has ordered investigations against them.

During this time, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that corruption would not be tolerated in any department of the Delhi government. Whenever cases of corruption come to light, the DUSIB board has proposed strict action against them.

Meanwhile, as is the case every year, the board has approved the tender for 250 pagoda tents to be used during the winter under the Winter Action Plan implemented throughout Delhi.

Additionally, the DUSIB board has also approved the proposal to provide its land for the construction of a mini stadium being built by the SC/ST department within Sultanpur Majra.

This mini stadium, once completed, will provide world-class sports training to children of scheduled castes and tribes, enabling them to shine in international competitions like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games and bring glory to the country.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, operates 197 shelter homes aimed at providing essential support to the homeless population in Delhi.

These facilities, managed round-the-clock by Shelter Management Agencies (SMAs), serve as crucial havens of refuge throughout the year.

A significant step forward occurred when the DUSIB Board approved a budget of Rs 72.32 crores for the operation and management of Shelter Homes on August 8, 2022. This funding emphasises the Kejriwal government's commitment to supporting those in need.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Shelter Homes offered. (ANI)

