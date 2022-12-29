New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation will extend its bus service from Najafgarh to AIIMS-Jhajjar in neighbouring Haryana from January, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The Delhi government will extend Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar so that people do not face any inconvenience, Gahlot said.

Gahlot announced the service during a visit to Badsa village in Jhajjar.

During a public meeting at the village, residents submitted a memorandum to Gahlot with a request to run DTC buses from the Daurala border in Delhi to the healthcare institute.

Accepting the request, Gahlot said, "The Delhi government will extend the service of DTC buses to the AIIMS in Badsa so that people do not face any inconvenience in going to the hospital. In addition, free travel to women will continue on this new route."

The bus service will have stops at Najafgarh Terminal, Prem Nursery Mitraon Village, Surhera crossing, Ravata crossing, Samaspur Khalsa, Ujwa, Malikpur Jar crossing, Ravata, Daurala Border, Makrola, Makrola Factory, Kaliabas Mod, Kaliabas, Iqbalpur and AIIMS.

