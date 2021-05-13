New Delhi, May 13: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is not inclined to proceed any further.

The Court recorded amicus submission that he has done scrutiny of documents and it appears that he had taken ten cylinders on rent and got them refilled from a refiller on which invoices were raised. Delhi government also told High Court that neither any allocation has been made nor any refilling of cylinders to Hussain has been done.

Appearing for the Delhi government, senior advocate Rahul Mehra said that Hussain is a sitting Cabinet minister and such applications are causing embarrassment and there should be some deterrence. He also questioned the petitioner that why is not raising question against any other political party but only after a political party. India Reports 3.62 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 4,120 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Hussain's counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said that these people are doing good things and the application filed by the petitioner has no onus and no responsibility. He also said that it is extremely unfortunate that some people are trying to create impediment even in good work done by people at the ground level and because of the unwarranted intervention by petitioner, the constituency of Imran Hussain MLA was deprived of the oxygen available to them free of cost for good eight days.

The Court said that neither they cannot stop people from coming to court with their petitions. The Court was hearing a petition filed by Vedansh Anand through advocate Amit Tiwari.

In his plea, the petitioner has sought direction to the Delhi government to immediately take immediate and urgent steps in ensuring the fair and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in the NCT Delhi.

The petitioner has also sought to order immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution against the hoarding of medical oxygen by Hussain and a special investigation to take place in ensuring who are the concerned officials behind the supply of the medical oxygen, which are hoarded by Hussain. Lockdown in Maharashtra: COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Till June 1, Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory to Enter The State.

"Imran Hussain who is an MLA from Ballimaran and Cabinet Minister in the government of Delhi is hoarding the oxygen cylinder at the time when the entire Delhi is in the crisis of the supply of the oxygen," the petition said.

The petitioner submitted that he has seen a post on the official Facebook page of the AAP Delhi dated May 5, 2021, where the petitioner has found that the AAP Delhi Facebook handle publishes a post which mentioned: "Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain will be giving free oxygen to the people from his party of ice, which is located at Ballimaran New Delhi and anyone can get the oxygen after showing the doctor's prescription" (Translated from Hindi).

