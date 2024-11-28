New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday quashed a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against a husband-wife working in the USA. They are facing an investigation in a matrimonial case lodged by their sister-in-law. An FIR was lodged in police station Chhawla in January 2023.

The complainant is also working in Australia.

Justice Amit Mahajan quashed the LOC issued against the couple after noting that they joined the investigation and the same is completed.

"Considering that the investigation has already concluded and petitioners are not required for any further investigation and also the fact that the petitioners are residing in the USA and are related to the complainant on account of her being married to the brother of the petitioner in, this Court considers it apposite to quash the LOC, opened pursuant to the request letter of SHO dated 19.03.2024," Justice Mahajan said in the order.

The bench directed the SHO, Police Station Chhawla to send appropriate communication to the concerned departments informing that there is no impediment in the petitioners leaving or entering this country.

However, the court made it clear that the State, however, is not precluded to take appropriate action against the petitioners in case they are found to be not cooperating in future.

The LOC was issued pursuant to the FIR registered at Police Station Chhawla for offence under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The FIR was registered pursuant to the complaint given by Komal Singh Walia, who is stated to be married to the elder brother of the petitioner in alleging cruelty and demand for dowry.

Counsel for accused submitted that the petitioners have unnecessarily being implicated in the present case. He submits that the petitioners had received the notice from the police authorities and had come to India to join investigation whereafter, they came to know about the opening of the LOC. The petitioners have since joined investigation twice and are no longer required for further investigation. (ANI)

