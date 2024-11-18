New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Monday directed the implementation of the staggered office timings In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during winter months and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The following office timings shall be effective in all offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi until 28th February 2025. Offices under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD): 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Offices under Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD): 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

"In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during the winter months, and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed the implementation of staggered office timings for offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Accordingly, the following office timings shall be effective in all offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," read an order dated November 18.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi and all the governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly implement GRAP stage IV anti-pollution measures as AQI (Air Quality Index) remains in the "severe" category.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP III and IV are implemented when the air quality becomes severe. (ANI)

