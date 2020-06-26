New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a suspected case of road rage, a man was allegedly shot dead and another was injured by unidentified assailants in a moving car in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Somesh.

According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday. The victim was travelling in a car with his cousin and a friend when they got involved in a verbal spat with people on two separate motorbikes near Preet Vihar.

"A man was shot dead in a moving car when he was travelling with his cousin and friend. They had a fight with some bikers. The bike-borne assailants fired a shot which hit the deceased in the chest causing him to die on the spot. Another man has suffered injuries as the car hit the divider as soon as Somesh lost control over the steering," the police said

"This seems to be a case of road rage. We are investigating the case," the police officer said. (ANI)

