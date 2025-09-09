New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an espionage module linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the arrest of a 43-year-old man accused of supplying SIM cards that were later used by operatives across the border.

According to Delhi Police Special Cell, specific intelligence was received on August 28 about an individual associated with ISI handlers being present in Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended the suspect, identified as Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 10 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

During sustained interrogation, Chaurasiya revealed that he had procured 16 SIM cards using his Aadhaar credentials and sent them to Nepal, out of which 11 were being operated on WhatsApp from Lahore, Bahawalpur and other parts of Pakistan by ISI operatives. These were allegedly being used for espionage and other anti-India activities.

"On 28.08.2025, specific information was received that one individual associated with ISI handlers was present in Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended the suspect, who was later identified as Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya (43). During sustained questioning, the accused revealed that he had procured 16 SIM cards using his Aadhaar credentials & sent them to Nepal, of which 11 SIMs were being operated on WhatsApp from Lahore, Bahawalpur and other parts of Pakistan by ISI operatives."

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election 2025 Result: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Top Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan for Winning VP Poll.

Officials at special cell said, these SIMs were being used from across the border for espionage and other anti-India activities through social media platforms WhatsApp. A case has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi under Sections 61(2)/152 of the BNS. Further investigation is in progress to trace his associates, identify the courier network, and apprehend the foreign handlers who orchestrated this espionage module.

Police said the accused came into contact with ISI handlers in 2024 through a Nepali intermediary. He was lured with promises of a U.S. visa and opportunities in journalism abroad, and in return was tasked with supplying SIM cards and collecting information related to DRDO and Army establishments.

Investigations revealed that using his Aadhaar card registered at Latur, Maharashtra, he procured SIM cards from telecom stores in Bihar and Maharashtra. After activation, the SIMs were smuggled to Kathmandu, Nepal, through conduits and then handed over to ISI handlers.

WhatsApp accounts registered on these SIMs were later operated from Pakistan to establish contact with Indian Army personnel and pursue other sensitive espionage objectives, officials said.

A case has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi under Sections 61(2)/152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to trace his associates, identify the courier network, and apprehend the foreign handlers involved. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)