New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Officials of Delhi Police conducted patrolling in the Chandni Chowk market here in the national capital on Saturday, a day ahead of Diwali.

The Delhi Police is carrying out the exercise across the city. Similar foot patrolling was also conducted at Malviya Nagar in the South Delhi district.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains in 'Poor' Category in National Capital; AQI at 204.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi said that the police deployment in market and other crowded areas of the district has been increased on the occasion of the festival.

"On Diwali, we have increased the police deployment in all the main markets of our district," he said, adding that the anti-terror measures have also been taken.

Also Read | Stampede at Surat Railway Station: One Dead, Two Injured in Stampede As Passengers Rush To Board Bihar-Bound Special Train for Diwali, Chhath Festivals in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

When asked about the action on the sale of firecrackers, the police officer said, "About 9-10 cases have been registered (by the police) and around 3500 Kg of firecrackers have been seized so far."

He said that Delhi Police have requested the market associations to inform SHOs if they recieve any intelligence regarding the selling of firecrakers. "So that we can initiate a legal case," the North Delhi DCP said.

As a measure to curb winter pollution, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a complete ban on crackers.

Earlier the Delhi government on Friday announced the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign in the city amid concerns of rising pollution again after the Diwali festival.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directed the Delhi government to make a definitive decision on the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme. The top court, however, refrained from taking a decision itself, leaving the matter in the hands of the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)