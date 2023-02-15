New Delhi, February 15: Delhi Police swung into action and with the help of divers rescued a teenaged girl who had jumped into the Yamuna river from the national capital's Signature Bridge, officials said.

The 17-year-old had resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday night allegedly after a tiff with her father. The girl was safely handed over to the family, police said. Goa Shocker: Minor Son, Daughter Found Dead at Home, Father Found Hanging From Tree Behind House; Probe Underway.

According to the Delhi Police, at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, the teenager jumped into the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge on the way from Timarpur to Khajuri. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Parvinder, who was on patrol at the spot, swung into action and informed the police station staff. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth, Minor Girl Jump Before Moving Train After Being Scolded by Family, Dies.

More than half a dozen policemen of Delhi Police including Station House Officer (SHO) Timarpur Tribhuvan Singh Negi started the rescue operation in Yamuna with the help of divers and the girl was saved safely in the rescue operation which lasted for about 45 to 50 minutes. The schoolgirl is a resident of the Wazirabad area of the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)