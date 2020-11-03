New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Prisons will facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for its women inmates while strictly adhering to the coronavirus protocol, officials said on Tuesday.

There are 450 women inmates lodged in Delhi jails and around 200 will observe fast on the occasion, they said.

Also Read | Firecrackers Banned in West Bengal: Govt Imposes Ban on Bursting of Crackers on Kali Puja and Diwali 2020.

The women are lodged in jail number 6 and 16 in the city, they added.

Karwa Chauth -- one-day festival celebrated by Hindu women from north India, four days after purnima in the month of Kartika -- will be observed on Wednesday.

Also Read | Cold Wave Conditions to Intensify Over Haryana and Delhi on November 4, Over Punjab and Rajasthan on November 5: IMD.

According to a senior jail official, all Karwa Cahuth-related material has been kept available in the jails where women inmates are lodged.

He, however, said the meetings with outsiders will not be allowed for the women.

Precautions will be taken as per COVID-19 protocol during Karwa Chauth in the jail premises, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Till Monday, there were 44 active cases of COVID-19 in the city jails. A total of 17 prisoners and 27 prison staff are positive for the disease, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)