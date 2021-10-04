New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday directed officials to expedite the work under the ongoing road reconstruction drive so that all potholes on roads are filled by October 20.

Jain conducted a surprise inspection to take stock of the drive. He surveyed the entire stretch from Ashram to Kalindi Kunj metro station, a statement said.

"He instructed the officials to speed up the work so that all potholes can be filled by October 20. This is part of the Delhi government's special drive to repair the roads damaged due to heavy rainfall," it said.

This will help in reducing waterlogging problems and pollution during the winter season, it said.

The government plans to overhaul the city's 1,260-km road network that falls under the Public Works Department.

