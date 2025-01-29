New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Shifa Ur Rahman, an accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, was granted custody parole by the Karkardooma Court on Wednesday.

He has been granted custody parole January 30 to February 3 to campaign for the Delhi State Assembly election. Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

Rahman is contesting from the Okhla constituency on an AIMIM ticket.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai granted him custody parole of 5 days for 12 hours each day from January 30 to February 3. Advocate Bilal Anwar Khan appeared for accused.

As per court order Rahman has to pay expenses for the Batallion carrying him from jail and back. He will be released from the jail on depositing an amount of Rs. 207,429 per day initially for first two days. Thereafter he has to pay expenses further before the expiry of two days and similarly for the last day.

The court said that the jail authorities shall calculate the amount and inform the accused's counsel.

The court said that Rahman may stay at his residence during the day while on custody parole.

He has been also allowed to visit party office and to attend meeting etc within the constituency.

He shall not comment on the cases pending during his speeches, the court said.

The court asked the authorities to calculate the amount and inform the court on January 31.

While granting custody parole to Tahir Hussain, the court had imposed a condition that he must bear the expenses of the security battalion.

Earlier, both Shifa Ur Rahman and Tahir Hussain were granted custody parole to file their election nominations. Rahman had sought interim bail for four weeks to contest and campaign for the elections. (ANI)

