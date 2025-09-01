New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The water level of the Yamuna is above 205.33 metres and is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" forecast in New Delhi from August 31 to September 2. "Thunderstorm with rain' forecast has been issued for September 3, whereas "Rain or Thundershowers" forecast has been issued for September 4 and 5.

On Thursday, a flood relief camp was set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, as the water level of the River Yamuna had crossed the danger mark the previous day.

"These tents are set up for people living near the river; they will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, told ANI about these flood relief camps.

Meanwhile, IMD, on Sunday, said that India has recorded one of its highest rainfall levels in decades during August 2025, with exceptional showers across several states.

Addressing a virtual press conference in the national capital, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra emphasised that monsoon activity revived strongly in the second half of the month and is expected to extend into September with above-normal rainfall.

"Rainfall over all of India for the month of August is 268.1 mm, which is the seventh highest since 2001 and the 45th rank since 1901. Rainfall over north-west India for the month of August is 265.0 mm, which is the highest since 2001 and the 13th rank since 1901. Rainfall over South India (250.6 mm), which is the third highest since 2001 and eighth highest since 1901," the IMD DG said in a press conference.

The IMD explained that the rapid revival of the monsoon from August 14 played a crucial role. "Active to vigorous monsoon conditions prevailed during the second half of August 2025 due to the formation of four low-pressure systems with a total of fifteen days," Mohapatra said. (ANI)

