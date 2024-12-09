New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): As the winter spell sets in for the season, the air quality in the national capital remains in the 'poor' catgory, with thin layer of smog covering parts of the metropolitan city and and limiting visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi was recorded 231 as of 8.00 am on Monday morning.

The AQI for Alipur was recorded as 239, Anandpur 276, Ashok Vihar 254, Bawana 280, Burari Crossing 220, CRRI Mathura Road 152, DTU 196, Dwarka Sector 8 291, ITO 242, Lodhi road 154, Mundka 315, Narela 249, North Campus 209, Pusa 170, Vivek Vihar 230.

Meanwhile, homeless and those facing financial hardships took refuge in night shelter homes setup by the Delhi government amid the inclement weather conditions.

Night shelters have been setup in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi road and Nizamuddin flyover.

Visuals from a shelter home in Lodhi Road showed people residing inside the structures.

Arpita, a guard at the shelter home spoke to ANI and said, "I am a guard here. This place can provide shelter to 16-17 people. Right now, there are 14-15 people. There are beds here. This shelter is only for the women. We provide food two times a day. We have hot water, blankets and other amenities."

"A doctor comes to visit the shelter home twice a week. If anyone is suffering with any kind of an issue, they prescribe medicines. For the safety, there are guards and caretakers," she said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to dense fog in the morning and shallow fog or smog during the evening and night hours.

Parts of Delhi, including Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park, recorded light rains on Sunday evening.

The IMD has predicted a cold wave in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will start experiencing similar conditions from December 11.

In Uttar Pradesh, people sat around the fire to warm themselves in Kanpur this winter morning as the minimum temperature dipped to 8°C as per the IMD.

The air quality in Agra city was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category this morning, as per CPCB.

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Hours after the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR to GRAP Stage II, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stages IV and III of GRAP in the region.

However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire NCR. (ANI)

