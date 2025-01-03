Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bad weather conditions affected flight operations at Guwahati International Airport on Friday, with over a dozen flights being cancelled and 30 others operating behind their schedule.

According to officials, dense fog reduced visibility at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati leading to delays and cancellations.

Also Read | 'HMPV Outbreak' in China: Indian Health Officials Say 'No Need To Worry' Amid 'Rise' in COVID-Like Human Metapneumovirus.

"The total operation was disrupted. Due to this 14 flights were cancelled and more than 30 delayed," airport authorities said in a statement.

According to the statement, the LGBIA deployed airport personnel across the Terminal to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 34 Senior Superintending Engineer and Other Posts of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 at iitk.ac.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

"As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, LGBIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers," the statement read.

"We request passengers to connect with their respective airlines and check the schedule before arrival at the Airport. The safety and well-being of our passengers, employees, and partners remains our top priority," it added.

Earlier on Friday, due to the prevailing dense fog conditions, the Delhi Airport Authority also issued an advisory and stated that flights which were not CAT III compliant would be affected.

Taking to social media X, the authority wrote in a post "While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected."Further, the airport authorities requested passengers to contact concerned airlines for their updated flight information."

Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post further read.

Inconveniences caused to passengers were regretted."

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post further read.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. as per the Indian Meteorological Department.AQI in the city was recorded as 348 in the 'very poor' category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)