Varanasi, July 14: Devotees flocked to the temple of Lord Shiva in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the first Monday of the Sawan month.

Devotees were also seen queuing up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple, as the auspicious month of Sawan continues to draw crowds to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Following this, security was heightened at the temple.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said a dedicated lane for the kanwariyas has been created and arrangements have been made for surveillance through drones in the nearby areas of the temple. "In 'Saavan', around lakhs of devotees visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple in a day. In regard to that, we have been making preparations for the last month. Many people come here from Prayagraj, so we have created a dedicated lane for the kanwariyas coming from that route...The whole route is covered with CCTVs...We have made arrangements for surveillance through drones in the nearby areas of the temple...We have done the barricading near the temple for the convenience of devotees...," Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal told ANI. Varanasi: Woman Devotee Falls Into ‘Argha’ at Kashi Vishwanath Temple While Trying To Touch Idol; Video Surfaces.

Devotees Queue Up at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | The district administration showers flower petals on the devotees standing in queue to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The flower shower was completed in the presence of Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, DM Satyendra Kumar,… pic.twitter.com/TeTLtcXrQL — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2025

In Lucknow's Mankameshwar Temple, devotees offered prayers on the first Monday of the Sawan month. This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for Shiva devotees. Central Lucknow DCP Ashish Srivastava said, "On the first Monday of Saawan, a large number of people are expected to visit the Mankameshwar Temple.

Devotees Queue Up at Lucknow's Mankameshwar Temple

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Aarti being performed at Mankameshwar Temple on the first Monday of the holy month of 'saavan'. pic.twitter.com/QGCCjAbV5P — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

The arrangements made earlier have been further improved. Lighting and CCTV have been increased, and road arrangements have also been enhanced. Shops have been organised to ensure the roads remain as open as possible for the maximum number of devotees." In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, devotees thronged the Shyam Nath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion. Devotees also offered prayers at the Dudheshwar Mahadev temple in Ghaziabad. First Sawan Somwar 2025 Date: Know Significance and Puja Rituals of Pehla Shravan Somwar Dedicated to the Worshipping of Lord Shiva.

CO City, Aman Singh said, "Shyam Nath temple is one of the main temples in Sitapur. We have deployed police force on the routes of Kanwar Yatris. We have diverted routes for the heavy vehicles." Meanwhile, devotees thronged the Gauri Shankar Temple to offer prayers in the national capital. Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. During this month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with sacred substances such as milk, honey, and curd.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva. Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting. Rituals are performed with great devotion both at home and in temples.

Devotees offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)