A woman devotee fell into the sacred “Argha” at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple during darshan, sparking concern among devotees. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, occurred around 11 am on Thursday. The footage shows the woman paying her respects before attempting to touch the idol of Lord Vishwanath. While doing so, she lost her balance and fell into the sanctum sanctorum, startling those around her. Temple authorities and fellow devotees rushed to her aid, helping her out of the vessel. The video has drawn attention to safety concerns within the temple premises, especially during peak hours when the area gets crowded. Temple officials have assured devotees that necessary precautions will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Noida Fortuner Stunt: Viral Video Shows Men Making Reels Sitting on SUV’s Bonnet and Clinging On to Door, Traffic Police Impose INR 33,000 Fine.

