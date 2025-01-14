Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Around 16 million people took the holy dip on the ghats of Sangam, on 'Paush Purnima,' the first day of Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest religious congregations in the world and is expected to host around 450 million visitors in 45 days.

Also Read | 'BJP, RSS Destroying Constitution, Only Love Will Defeat Hatred in Country': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Multiple devotees and visitors who managed to reach Prayagraj to witness the first day of the world's largest religious congregation praised all the facilities provided by the Uttar Pradesh government for the 45-day-long event. People from all over the country and the world thronged to the Kumbh Mela.

To maintain security in the area, National Security Guard (NSG) commands were deployed, tightening security.

Also Read | Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP Government Issues Order on Schedule of Snan for Akharas of Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the "Mahakumbh of Unity."

This message resonated widely on social media, with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh trending during the Paush Purnima Snan Parv.

CM Yogi Adityanath also joined the conversation, and his use of the hashtag triggered a surge of responses, quickly propelling the hashtag to the top of the trending charts.

By afternoon, the hashtag topped trending charts, showcasing widespread public participation and the collective spirit of unity symbolized by this historic gathering.

UP CM also greeted people assembled at Maon the auspicious 'Paush Purnima' at Sangam.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also that the first 'snaan' of Maha Kumbh was held with safety and cleanliness and noted that other 'snaans' will be held in the same grand manner.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to devotees, pilgrims and seers at the Kumbh.

"The Mahakumbh has begun. I congratulate all devotees, pilgrims, and the saints. Everyone should take part in the holy 'snaan' during the Mahakumbh and get rid of all sins," CM Dhami told ANI.

Reliance Consumer products also partnered with Maha Kumbh to service pilgrims with 'seva' and care.

The company's statement read that it is proud to contribute to this sacred event, hailed as the "Mahayagya of Unity", reflecting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote national harmony and spiritual well-being.

International tourists praised the facilities and spirituality of Maha Kumbh.

A United States national, Karen Newman, also known as Krishnapriya said that she feels quite excited being able to visit the event.

"I am going for the dip, yes. It has been my dream since I was 20 years old, I am 58 now. I feel so excited, nowhere in the world can you do this. I know it is going to be cold, but I am very happy," she told ANI.

"The organisation of the Kumbh is amazing, the fact that people come with so much devotion and they want to be part of it, you want to be part of it too," she added.

Another tourist, Lynn Walker from California said that it is his first time attending the Kumbh Mela.

"I feel very fortunate to be here, so far it is an opportunity of a lifetime...I invite all americans, all westerners to come and participate in what I am the most important event for establishing world peace and making for the positive in the world," he told ANI.

Another tourist from Spain, Fermin Ezcurdia expressed great enthusiasm to be in India. He said, "I am very excited about India. It is a wonderful country. 12 years ago I was at the previous Kumbh Mela for four days. It was insufficient for me; very little. Now I have come for 30 days".

Javier de Uscaleria who also came from Spain told ANI that he has visited India six times, with his first visit in 1984 and he has attended the Kumbh Mela two times. "It was 12 years ago and now. It seems very surprising and draws a lot of attention."

A tourist from Bali, Indonesia told ANI about her experience in taking a dip at the Triveni, "I am back here after visiting in 2012, this is my lucky day then I stay in Maharaj Tantrik camp. I came with 18 people and we took a bath in Triveni, at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati."

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati encouraged everyone in the world to visit, telling them that bringing one's faith and devotion is enough to bring to the grand event.

"When we will take the first dip, we won't just take a dip in the Sangam, we will also take a dip within inner selves and I am also giving an invitation to everyone in the world and telling everyone to come to the Maha Kumbh. People get scared with the crowd," she told ANI.

"It's a sangam of people of different races, religions, cultures, colours. Everybody comes together in that spirit of love, faith, oneness," she added.

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati is a spiritual leader who is previously from Los Angeles, USA and now currently resides in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. It is taking place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The mega event, expected to attract 450 million devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural, spiritual heritage and tourism potential.

The key 'snaan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)