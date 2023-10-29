Dehradun, Oct 29 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday said the Pushkar Singh Dhami government is working with commitment towards the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Uttarakhand a leading state by 2025.

Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Suresh Joshi said with assistance from the Centre, the basic infrastructure in the state has been improved on a big scale while mafias who had controlled the recruitment processes for years have been uprooted.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Sanctions Prosecution of 10 Police Officers for Embezzlement of Funds.

"As a result of these actions, more than 15,000 government jobs have been given with transparency to deserving candidates in the recent years," he said at a press conference here.

"Our government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami is working in a committed manner to fulfil the prime minister's vision of making Uttarakhand a self-dependent and leading state by 2025," Joshi said.

Also Read | Who Are Jehovah’s Witnesses? Know About the Christian Sect Targeted in Convention Centre Blasts in Kerala’s Kalamassery.

It was the first in a series of press conferences to be held by the party over the next few days to highlight the achievements of the "double engine" government.

Joshi praised the Dhami government for setting an ambitious target of bringing investments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Uttarakhand by organising a global investors' summit here next month.

"I am happy to inform you that we have already received investment proposals worth Rs 69,300 crore in the form of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) which is 30 per cent of the total target," Joshi said.

He attributed the growing interest of investors in the state to the substantial improvement in its road and rail connectivity.

The focus areas for investment are tourism and hospitality, ayush and wellness, film shooting, food processing, automobiles, pharma, renewable energy and the IT sector, he said.

Joshi also welcomed the financial clearance given by the Centre recently to the Jamrani dam project saying it has put an end to the five-decade wait of the people of the state's terai region in Kumaon.

By agreeing to provide Rs 1,557 crore for the ambitious project, the Prime Minister has once again proved that he is the "protector of Uttarakhand".

Joshi blamed the previous Congress governments for the delay in the project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)