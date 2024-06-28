New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson met with Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday at Parliament seeking to reconsider the need for enacting the three new criminal laws.

The three new criminal laws namely, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 are scheduled to come into effect from July 1. These new laws aim to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

In a post on X, Wilson said that he expressed the concerns of stakeholders, including the lawyers, advocates associations, and various State Bar Councils about the "unrest caused by these acts."

"Additionally, I informed him about the protests seeking to scrap the three enactments," the DMK MP said in the post.

Wilson further said that the Law Minister assured to look into the representation.

While urging to reconsider the necessity of enacting these acts, Wilson said that there are no substantial changes claiming that it is "old wine in a new bottle."

On June 26, the Bar Council of India (BCI) requested all Bar Associations to refrain from any form of agitation or protest at this juncture and assured that it will initiate discussions with the Union Government, represented by the Union Home Minister and the Law Minister, to convey the concerns of the legal fraternity.

BCI through media statement stated that the numerous representations received from Bar Associations and State Bar Councils across the nation, expressing strong protests against the newly introduced criminal laws i.e. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

It stated that, these Bar Associations have signalled their intent to engage in indefinite agitations and protests unless these laws are suspended and subjected to thorough nationwide discussions, including a comprehensive review by Parliament.

Concerns have been raised that several provisions of these new laws are perceived to be anti-people, more draconian than the colonial-era laws they intend to replace, and pose a serious threat to the fundamental rights of citizens.

Notable legal luminaries such as Kapil Sibal (President, SCBA and Member of Parliament), Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, Vivek Tankha, P. Wilson (Senior Advocates and Members of Parliament), Dushyant Dave (Senior Advocate and former President, SCBA), Indira Jaising (Senior Advocate), along with a large number of Senior Advocates and other Advocates from several High Courts and Trial Courts, have voiced strong opposition to these laws.

Several Bar Associations have also called for a fresh examination of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), apart from having a relook at the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA),asserting that these laws contravene the principles of fundamental rights and natural justice, said BCI.

The BCI has requested all Bar Associations to refrain from any form of agitation or protest at this juncture.

BCI Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said that the council will initiate discussions with the Union Government, represented by the Union Home Minister and the Law Minister, to convey the concerns of the legal fraternity.

The BCI will also seek the intervention of the Union Minister for Environment, Bhupendra Yadav, who is an advocate, to mediate in this matter.

Additionally, the BCI requests all Bar Associations and senior advocates to submit specific provisions of the new laws they deem unconstitutional or detrimental, to facilitate a productive dialogue with the government. (ANI)

