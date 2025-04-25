Meta has officially moved the Threads web platform from the threads.net domain to the threads.com. Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the update in a post and said, "We’re making some simple but meaningful updates to Threads web as we move to threads.com today." Meta reportedly acquired the domain back in September, but users were not redirected until now. Users can create posts while scrolling through the feeds, a quicker way to view custom feeds at the top of the page. Mosseri further said, “The web experience is a popular way to use Threads for many people so we’ll continue doing more here.” Meta is reportedly rolling out a few updates to Threads’ web version alongside the domain switch. As per reports, custom feeds will now appear in the same order as set on mobile, and users can reportedly access their liked and saved posts through the main menu icon, rather than having to pin a separate column on the homepage. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Doubled Rate Limits for o3 and o4-Mini-High Models for ChatGPT Plus Subscribers.

Threads.net Is Now threads.com

