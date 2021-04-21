Mumbai, April 21: The Union government on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination was not possible due to various reasons including fear of contamination and wastage. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare submitted its reply to a public interest litigation filed by lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari.

The PIL sought at-home vaccination facility for those above 75, the disabled and those who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound. Satyendra Singh, Under Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health, listed in the affidavit several reasons for not providing this facility.

"In case of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation, case management may not be proper and there will be delay in reaching the health facility and challenges in maintaining protocol of observation of the patient for 30 minutes after vaccination," the affidavit said. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: States to Get Covishield at Rs 400 Per Dose, Private Hospitals at Rs 600, Says Serum Institute of India.

Further, there were chances of contamination as during door-to-door inoculation, the vaccine container will be taken out at each house which could affect its efficacy, it said.

There was also the possibility of high wastage as inoculation drive will take longer, the reply said. At the request of state governments, more vaccination centres have been approved with special consideration for senior citizens, the Centre's affidavit said. COVAXIN Works Against Multiple Variants of SARS-CoV-2 & Effectively Neutralises Double Mutant Strain, Says ICMR.

As to the registration for vaccination, it informed that people can register in advance or on site. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni is likely to take up the petition for hearing on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)