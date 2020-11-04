New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Editors Guild of India has condemned the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police on Wednesday and called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the journalist is treated fairly.

"The Editors Guild of India is shocked to learn about the arrest of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, in the early hours of Wednesday by the Police. Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on reportedly an abetment to suicide case. We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing," the Editors Guild of India's statement said.

"The Guild calls upon the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media," it said.

Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday and alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence today and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.Republic TV channel telecast visuals of Mumbai Police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

