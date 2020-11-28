By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Age and approaching winter couldn't dither them from asking for their rights. After a stand-off with police in the last two days, facing tear gas and water cannons, crossing all barricades, the nonagenarian, octogenarian, and septuagenarian farmers are now sitting on protest against the new farm laws on Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari.

After the opening of the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri on Friday and allotment of the Burari ground for holding their protests, approximately 600 farmers gathered there on Saturday, the third day of their fresh stir, holding a peaceful demonstration.

Maninder Singh (80) is adamant he won't go back till they get answers to their doubts. "We will go back only after we get an answer, otherwise we have ration to sustain ourselves here for a long time. Our issue needs a solution. We are even ready to die if they (central government) refuse to retract the kala kanoon (black law)."

Fearing that the new laws will slowly dismantle the minimum support price system, the farmers have been demanding revocation of all three new farm Acts passed in September.

Bura Singh (76) echoed Maninder and said the farmers are steadfast in their demand.

"We are steadfast in our demand and won't move an inch till it is fulfilled. We cannot let our family suffer. We cannot let them (central government) fool us repeatedly," said Bura.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union, the largest farmers' organisation in Punjab, had rejected the permission given by the Delhi administration to hold a peaceful protest on Nirankari Samagam Ground and instead demanded permission to hold demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Around 32 farmer bodies, mostly Punjab, a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well, managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has ascertained that the central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

