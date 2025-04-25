Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) Acting on the Centre's directions, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed deputy commissioners and police superintendents to ensure that no Pakistani national stays in the state beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

The Haryana CM also directed officials to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in the state.

Also Read | Shivpuri: Unidentified Heavy Metallic Object From Sky Falls on House in Madhya Pradesh, Police Summons Airforce Experts (Watch Video).

India has taken a raft of diplomatic measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

On Thursday, the government announced that all visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Profit: Reliance Retail Venture Limited Reports 29% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,545 Crore; FY25 Gross Revenue Hits INR 3.30 Lakh Crore.

At a high-level meeting held at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here with senior officials on Friday, Saini condemned the terror attack and discussed several key issues related to it, a statement said.

He directed the DCs and SPs to ensure that the Centre's directions are implemented in letter and spirit.

The chief minister also reviewed the law and order situation in the state, it said.

Saini also directed that adequate measures be taken to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying in various colleges and universities across the state.

Currently, 1,157 such students are pursuing their education in different educational institutions in Haryana, the statement said.

Saini instructed the district administration to maintain close contact with educational institutions to address any concerns and provide students with a sense of safety and reassurance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline.

After Shah's telephonic conversations with the chief ministers, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to ensure that all Pakistani nationals whose visas were revoked must leave India by the fixed deadline.

The government has revoked 14 categories of visas, including those of business, conference, visitor and pilgrim, given to Pakistani nationals following the terror attack. The multiple deadlines end on April 29.

The home ministry said no new visas will be issued to any Pakistani national.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)