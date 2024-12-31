New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan held a meeting with BJP President JP Nadda regarding the Anna University sexual assault case on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a scathing attack on the DMK, calling them "political opportunists" for allegedly brushing aside atrocities and hiding the truth.

"DMK is only a political opportunist. Despite all these atrocities, they are brushing everything aside and just hiding the truth."

She alleged that freedom of expression is being suppressed in Tamil Nadu, citing her own experience of being arrested for leading an agitation.

Soundararajan claimed she was detained for 8-9 hours and expressed satisfaction that the National Women's Commission conducted an inquiry into the matter.

"We were the first. I was the first person to go on agitation, and I got arrested. BJP was not allowed to assemble, and we were taken into police custody. We were there for almost 8 to 9 hours. In Tamil Nadu, they are not even allowing us to gather or raise our voices, though freedom of expression is crushed. I am really satisfied that the National Women's Commission came and conducted the inquiry. Justice should be rendered to the girl," she said.

Soundararajan slammed the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister for downplaying the incident, saying his comments were "painful" for women and that leaking the FIR was unacceptable.

"The FIR was leaked, and the local Higher Education Minister was saying this is an isolated incident. Why are you making it so big? These comments are painful for every woman," she said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed that the harassment incident was not isolated and cited 2-3 similar cases reported in Chennai and Dharmapuri, highlighting growing concern over women's safety in educational institutions.

"A girl has been harassed inside the institution where she has been studying. This is not an isolated case, Two or three cases have been reported in and around Chennai and Dharmaburi." (ANI)

