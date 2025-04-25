Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida Friday took oath as Odisha's Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

Besides, ex-IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal, and Kalpana Pattnaik, an advocate of Orissa High Court, also took oath as the State Information Commissioners.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM To Submit Common Memorandum With Proposals on Fitment Factor, Minimum Wage and Employee Benefits.

They were administered oath of the office by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Raj Bhavan.

The event was attended by several dignitaries such as assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, ministers Suresh Pujari, Prithiviraj Harichandan and KC Patra, Odisha Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Satrughana Pujahari and State Information Commissioner Susanta Kumar Mohanty.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)