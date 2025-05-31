India News | Faridabad: Similar Names Lead to Mistaken Release of Rape Accused Instead of Prisoner Granted Bail

Faridabad, May 30 (PTI) Their names were the same, their fathers' too, their crimes vastly different. And so it was that the Nitesh accused of repeatedly raping a minor boy was mistakenly released on bail instead of the Nitesh charged with trespassing.

The jail administration on Friday suspended five jail employees including two officers, officials said.

That the two were lodged in the same prison just added to the chain of coincidences, perhaps confounding the administration of Neemka Jail, Faridabad.

Sadar SHO Umesh Kumar assured that a search is underway and that the rape accused will be nabbed soon.

Nitesh Pandey (27), son of Ravinder Pandey, was arrested on October 2021 for raping a nine-year-old boy in Faridabad.

Complicating matters, there is a second individual named Nitesh, who is 24-years-old and also has a father named Ravinder. He was jailed the previous Sunday on charges of house trespass and assault.

The second Nitesh, accused of assault, was granted bail on Monday by the Faridabad court Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Interestingly, even though both men share the same name, only one seems to have a surname. A factor enough to avoid any major confusion, however, Nitesh Pandey was freed instead of the Nitesh who was set to be released on Tuesday.

The jail administration, in an attempt appearing to shift blame, is now claiming that Nitesh Pandey managed to obtain his release by 'hiding his identity'.

"We have lodged a complaint with the Sadar Police Station against Nitish Pandey for obtaining his release by hiding his identity," Jail Deputy Superintendent Vikram Singh said.

Jail Superintendent Harendra Singh conducted sent a report to top officials after conducting a probe

During his probe, jail superintendent found Assistant Superintendent Jail Mohanlal, Deputy Superintendent Jail Pradeep Tyagi, Head constable Rajendra and two warders Sanjeev and Rajesh guilty of negligence.

Taking action on the recommendation report, the Director General of jail suspended all five jail employees on Friday.

