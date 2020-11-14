Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at four places in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Saturday.

Garsa, Neoli, Durga Nagar and Peej are among the places where the fire took place.

Fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

