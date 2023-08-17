Warangal ( Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in a private hospital in Warangal on Wednsday, said officials. Having received the information Fire department personnel reached the spot and doused the fire, rescuing 12 patients, the officials added.

According to the officials, the Fire department received the information that a fire broke out at Srinivasa Kidney Hospital at 6:54 pm on Wednsday. The fire broke out at the operation theatre of the Hospital. The personnel doused the fire and rescued 12 patients unscathed.

It is estimated that Rs 10 lakh of property damage happened in the incident. The preliminary assessment is that a short circuit caused the fire. No one is injured or lost life in the incident. Further investigation is on, said officials. (ANI)

