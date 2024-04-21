Haridwar, April 21: A fire broke out in a coach of the Yoga Express train at Iqbalpur railway station here on Sunday afternoon, the police said. No casualties were reported in the incident, they said. As soon as the Yoga Express, which was going from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, reached the Iqbalpur railway station, a fire was noticed in the lower portion of one of its coaches, police said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, they said. Sanjay Sharma, in-charge of Laksar GRP police station, said that prima facie, the fire broke out as the train wheels heated up due to friction caused by brake application. Odisha Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack Railway Station.

All the passengers were deboarded from the train and the fire was extinguished, he said. There was no loss of life or property in the incident, he added. Bihar Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in One Coach of Patna-Delhi Holi Special Train Near Arrah, No Casualties Reported.

Due to the fire, the train was stationed at Iqbalpur station for about one-and-a-half hours. After the minor damage was repaired, the train left for Rishikesh, Sharma said.

