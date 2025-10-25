Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Usmanpur village under the Aliganj police station limits on late Friday evening. The situation was contained by the police with the help of locals after fighting the blaze for nearly two hours.

The building stored materials for idol framing, which contributed to the fire's persistence. The roof's overhang collapsed during the incident, injuring four firefighters who have been hospitalised for medical assistance. They are reportedly in stable condition.

Joint Police Commissioner Bablu Kumar said, "Material for framing the idol was kept in the building in Usmanganj, there was a fire in it...firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire... Due to the collapse of the roof parapet, 4 fire personnel have been injured and sent to the hospital... Houses around the building have been evacuated. No person is trapped... The fire is currently under control..."

Nearby buildings were also evacuated to ensure safety and prevent any further harm. The rescue teams have confirmed that everyone was brought to a safer location.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

