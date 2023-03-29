Indore, Mar 28 (PTI) A fire broke out in a six-storey hotel in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning and eight people, including three women, have been rescued, an official said.

Also Read | ‘#MakeinIndia’ Shipments from #Apple Grew 65 Per Cent by Volume and 162 Per Cent … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai: Three Ex-Employees Fraudulently Sold Company’s 2,634 Expensive Mobile Phones Worth Rs 3.30 Crore Showing Them As ‘Completely Damaged’; Arrested.

Superintendent of Police (Fire) R S Ningwal said the fire erupted in the basement roof of Papaya Tree Hotel in Rajendra Nagar area, and people staying on the sixth floor got trapped due to smoke.

"Eight people, including three women, were rescued safely using ladders. They were very scared due to smoke," he said, adding the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a video of the hotel fire has surfaced on social media in which some people trapped on the sixth floor can be seen tying bedsheets and dropping them down like ropes. The video clip also shows fire brigade personnel bringing the people down with the help of ladders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)