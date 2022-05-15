Noida, May 15 (PTI) Firefighters in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been put on alert and special awareness campaigns are being held in residential areas, markets, offices and schools in the wake of a major blaze in adjoining Delhi that claimed at least 27 lives, officials said on Sunday.

The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka area on May 13. The fire started on the first floor of the building, which had a single exit point.

"In view of the massive fire that broke out in a CCTV factory in Delhi, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh has directed the fire officials to be alert to deal with any situation," a police spokesperson said.

"The firefighters have also been instructed to go to schools, colleges, private companies etc. and hold mock drills in order to spread awareness about controlling a fire in case of any incident and preventing loss of life," the official said.

Fire Service officials from Ecotech 3 station on Saturday held mock drills at multiple firms in Greater Noida. They also engaged the staff and security personnel of the firms to inform them about the measures to be taken in case of a fire, the spokesperson said.

During the mock drills, the firefighters also taught the firm employees and security personnel techniques to handle and use basic firefighting equipment as a first responder to any emergency, the official added.

More such mock drills are being held in other parts of Noida and Greater Noida, and will continue in the future, according to officials.

