Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): In the first session of the International Overseas Uttarakhandi Conference, the possibilities of investment in manufacturing, energy production and startups were discussed.

Dr AK Kala, Chairman of Brosten Group from Thailand, said that after working abroad for 30 years, he is now preparing to open his manufacturing unit in India, in which he will give priority to Uttarakhand. He stated about his intent to manufacture equipment for the oil and gas sector in Uttarakhand and supply it all over the world, said a press release.

Dr AK Kala said that he also wants to work to repopulate the villages in Uttarakhand that have become completely empty due to migration; for this he has given a proposal to the government to adopt one such village. Also, considering needy women above 70 years of age as his mother, he will help them through the Bhima Care Foundation running in the name of his mother, the release mentioned.

Meenakshi Arora Dabral, founder of Mandala Global from Singapore, said that she is trying to make her products available to the women entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand on her e-commerce platform. Praising the House of Himalayas brand created by the Uttarakhand government, she said that all the products in it are of high quality. She said that Uttarakhand can play an important role in the world food chain. They supply organic products of Uttarakhand to Singapore.

Kunal Uniyal, who runs an AI-based startup in Uttarakhand, said that after returning from London, he is running an AI-based shipping transport startup from Uttarakhand itself. Many investors have also come to Uttarakhand for this; he said that we are working on the slogan of Make India, Make in Uttarakhand.

Rajesh Gunsola of Gunsola Hydro Power Generation said that he is running a hydro project in Budhakedar of Tehri district, in which 50 people are getting employment. Now he is also going to start a solar project in Vinayakhal. Aman Joshi, a consultant in the field of solar plants, said that the mountains of Uttarakhand are the best for solar energy. There are immense possibilities of investment here.

While chairing the session, Additional Secretary Energy Ranjana Rajguru said that the state government is making several efforts for investment along with increasing energy production. In this sequence, geothermal and green hydrogen policy is also being prepared soon. The session was conducted by Commissioner Industries Prateek Jain. (ANI)

