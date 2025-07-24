New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat are nearing completion and will be finished by September, according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry.

These buildings are being constructed as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan and will house the offices of various ministries. A total of 10 buildings will be constructed under the Common Central Secretariat.

Along with the three nearing completion, three other buildings are currently under construction and are expected to be completed by next year.

According to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu to a question, 88 per cent of the work on the first three buildings -- CCS 1, CCS 2, and CCS 3 -- has been completed and it will be completed by September.

The minister said that building number 10 is expected to be completed by April next year, while CCS 6 and CCS 7 are slated for completion by October 2026.

According to the plan, the North and South Blocks, century-old heritage structures on the Raisina Hills that house several ministries, including home, finance, defence and external affairs, will undergo a major makeover to pave the way for a grand museum.

Offices of home and other ministries will shift to the first three buildings.

Earlier this year, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the HUA ministry, floated a tender for the makeover of the North Block at an estimated cost of Rs 338 crore.

Its twin, the South Block, will also go through similar repair and restoration work in the second phase.

The twin central secretariat buildings on the Raisina Hills, the nerve centre of the government, will be transformed into Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, a world-class cultural institution.

In his reply, Sahu said that under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the projects of the new Parliament building, Vice President Enclave and redevelopment of Kartavya Path have been completed.

