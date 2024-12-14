Bilaspur(HP), December 14 (PTI) A fisherman drowned in the Gobind Sagar Lake here as he slipped from his boat while setting up a fishing net, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sundar Singh (60), a resident of village Gah in Bilaspur's Jhandutta Tehsil, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghumarwin, Chandrapal Singh.

Also Read | Bihar Train Accident: Major Mishap Averted As Goods Train Splits Into 2 Parts After Coupling Breaks Near Kharia-Pipra Halt, Services Resume.

The incident took place in Malraon area here on Friday evening, he said.

A police team reached the scene immediately upon receiving the information and recovered the body from the lake. It was then taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, the DSP added.

Also Read | Powai Shocker: Drunk Auto Driver Stopped for Rash Driving on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road Attacks Police Constable With Paver Block, Arrested.

Further investigation is ongoing, he said.

PTI/COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)