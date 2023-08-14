Solan, August 14: Five people were killed and three persons have been missing following a cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, officials said on Monday. Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks.

"Five people died, three missing and five were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan," Siddhartha Acharya, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kandaghat said. According to the Kandaghat SDM, a cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of the Kandaghat subdivision in Solan after which two houses and one cowshed were washed away. More details are awaited. Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway. Himachal Pradesh Rains: 257 People Died So Far; Estimated Loss Worth Over Rs 7000 Crore Occurred Since Onset of Monsoon.

In view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Sunday informed that the Himachal Pradesh University has cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes scheduled on August 14. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken this decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.

Visuals From the Spot

Solan ममलीग में घर दबने से एक ही परिवार के 7 लोग दबे pic.twitter.com/lnX2oBS4S5 — Punjab Kesari-Himachal (@himachalkesari) August 14, 2023

The CM has instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said. On August 10, five family members who went missing after the cloudburst in Sirmaur were found buried under debris.

"DEOC Sirmour informed that an incident of Cloud Burst occurred at Village Malagi Dadiyat, Aauli, Tehsil Paonta Sahib, District Sirmaur due to this incident, 5 family members of Kuldeep Kamar are missing," State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in a bulletin. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Balh Valley of Mandi District After Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Government on Sunday informed that the Himachal Pradesh University has cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes scheduled on August 14 in view of the incessant rains.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)