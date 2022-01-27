Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): In a major setback to Congress ahead of February 14 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former party state chief Kishore Upadhyaya is likely to join BJP today, said the sources in the BJP.

According to the sources, Upadhyaya could contest the Assembly polls from the Tehri constituency.

Earlier, Congress released its third list of candidates for the polls which did not mention the name of Upadhyaya. This further increased the speculation of him joining the BJP.

Sources close to Upadhyay told ANI that he wanted the revocation of suspension from all party posts. He had conveyed this to Congress leadership too. Notably, Upadhyay was removed from all the party posts recently as a Disciplinary Action.

In a major turn of events in the state weeks ahead of the elections, Congress changed the seat of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Singh Rawat who will now contest the election from Lalkuwa, instead of Ramnagar.

Interestingly, Congress has given the ticket to the daughter of Harish Rawat, Anupama Rawat from Hardwar Rural constituency defying its own policy of 'one seat, one family'.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

