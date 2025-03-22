Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Four members of a family were killed, and one person was injured in an explosion at a house in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Saturday, police said.

The cause of the blast is not yet known, with forensic teams investigating the site. While locals suspect a domestic gas cylinder explosion, police have ruled out this possibility, saying that the blast occurred in the bedroom.

"This is not a cylinder blast; it occurred inside the bedroom. The impact has affected the entire house. Four people died on the spot, and one person is critically injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital. The deceased were all family members," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mayank Mishra told ANI.

To ascertain the cause of the explosion, police have called in blast analysis experts and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

"The forensic team is inside and trying to figure out the cause of the blast...The gas cylinder is intact, and while the AC unit is severely damaged, we cannot yet confirm if this was an AC explosion...We will involve the blast analysis expertise division now, and with their and the FSL team's input, we will assess the situation," DCP Mishra said.

"We are further looking into the incident," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

