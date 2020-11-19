Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Four government employees were arrested for allegedly taking bribe in two separate cases in Jhalawar and Dausa districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesman said.

In Jhalawar, district education officer Ranglal Meena, assistant accountant Mahendra Meena and assistant Deepak Verma were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 40,000. They had demanded the bribe from a man to clear his construction work bills, he said

In Dausa, head constable Chatru Ram was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 for settling a police case. He had already taken Rs 2,000 from the complainant, the spokesman said.

He said all the accused have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

