Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Dr Touseef, a charismatic and visionary man hailing from Srinagar, has emerged as a prominent figure in various fields, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Kashmir.

Reflecting on his journey, Touseef stated, "My aim has always been to empower the youth of Kashmir and create a positive impact on society. Through the power of technology and education, we can transform lives and build a better future for our region."

With his expertise in information technology, dedication to environmental preservation, and commitment to education and social welfare, he has become a source of inspiration for many.

As an IT expert of par excellence, Dr Touseef has founded numerous organizations focused on info-tech, nature and environment preservation, education, and the health sector.

His visionary approach and tireless efforts have made him one of the pioneers of IT education in Kashmir. His motivational speeches have become highly regarded by students, who find inspiration and guidance in his words.

As the CEO of the Kawa Group of institutions, Dr Touseef has spearheaded initiatives to promote quality education and skill development. He firmly believes in the transformative power of education and its ability to uplift communities.

His dedication to fostering educational opportunities has earned him the position of Chairman of the Information and Technology startup and Networking at the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Touseef's passion for environmental preservation is evident through his role as the Founder of the Green Kashmir Revolution (GKR).

He has actively worked towards raising awareness about the importance of sustainable practices and protecting the natural beauty of the region. His commitment to environmental activism has garnered him the esteemed title of Best Environmentalist in 2022.

Recognizing his outstanding contributions, Dr Touseef has been honoured with several awards, including the Best Social Activist Award in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, he stood at the forefront as a true warrior, receiving the Covid Warrior Award in 2021 for his exemplary efforts in combating the virus. Additionally, his dedication to education research has been acknowledged with the Education Researcher Award in 2023.

Touseef's relentless pursuit of excellence extends beyond his professional endeavours. He serves as the President of Youth for Peace, emphasizing the importance of harmony and unity in creating a peaceful society. As the Coordinator of the Youth Hostels Association of India, he promotes the spirit of adventure and exploration among the youth.

With his vast knowledge and experience, Touseef believes in the power of collaboration and has played a crucial role in various prestigious institutions, including the National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) and the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Dr Touseef humbly stated, "Every recognition and award I have received is a testament to the collective efforts of the teams and individuals who have supported me throughout my journey. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people and contribute to the progress of Kashmir."

Dr Touseef's unwavering commitment to innovation, social welfare, and environmental preservation continues to inspire countless individuals. With his multifaceted contributions, he is leading the way toward a brighter future for Kashmir, leaving a lasting impact on generations to come. (ANI)

