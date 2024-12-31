New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Moving towards deeper integration, the three services chiefs will have their Aide De Camps (personal staff officers) from sister services.

Defence officials said the three services chiefs till now have their ADCs from their own service but from January 1 onwards, they will have ADCs from their sister services.

"All the three service chiefs have voluntarily accepted their personal staff officers in the form of Aide-de-Camp (ADC) coming from different services," the officials said.

The Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan already has his ADC from the Indian Air Force.

The move comes at a time when the Indian Defence forces are moving towards Theaterisation to be prepared for fighting wars of the future.

The officials said that India is transforming through a consensus-based approach moving toward theatre commands.

This change will be adopted by all three service chiefs from January 1, signaling the major changes coming in 2025, the officials said.

The defence officials said that to some, it may appear a small step but it is one of the biggest signals for transforming Defence Forces to empower India.

Under the HR reforms being undertaken, the first set of cross-postings of junior officers was executed in mid-2023, with mid-level and senior officers being placed in important billets in mid-2024.

A special Joint Division has also been created at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to foster a collaborative and inter-service approach to jointness and integration in warfare and focus on inter-service understanding and cooperation, thus empowering them to lead the way in the upcoming era of Theatre Commands, they said. ANI (ANI)

