Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday targeted the BJP over eight Goa Congress MLAs joining the BJP, saying the "horse trading model brought" by the saffron party has no parallel in the world.

The chief minister alleged money being used to "buy legislators like sheep and goats" to topple and form governments. `

Also Read | Video: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Climbs Hill To Save His Life After Elephant Blocks Convoy.

"Is this democracy?" he told a public meeting at Sawai Madhopur. "What do they want? Isn't it a big matter? Then what will be the meaning of democracy? People make governments through votes."

"Where is democracy if government is formed by horse trading of legislators like sheep and goats using money," Gehlot said.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, eight of the 11 Congress MLAs in the Goa Assembly defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji together have brought this new model of horse trading in the country which is not seen anywhere in the world," Gehlot said.

Earlier, talking to reporters Gehlot said, "You can understand that the (BJP) high command has become a model in the country in horse trading. Unfortunately, if those ruling the country become a model for horse trading, then which direction the country will head?

"Where will democracy survive? Can anyone imagine? They are flouting the Constitution, misusing agencies, so today the situation is very bad inside the country. The people of the country will have to understand this," he said.

Gehlot also appreciated the role of party MLA Danish Abrar in managing the political crisis his government faced in 2020 after a rebellion led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

"Danish Abrar gave timely information, because of that our government was saved," he said.

Two years ago, the Gehlot government was in trouble due to the rebellion by Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)