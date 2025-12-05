New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, successfully conducted a full-day orientation programme titled "GeM - Transforming Public Procurement in India" for probationers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) at the GeM Office, New Delhi.

Mihir Kumar, CEO, GeM, in his keynote interaction, emphasised that digital procurement is central to building a transparent, accountable and future-ready governance framework. He noted that GeM's role goes beyond simplifying procurement processes -- it equips every stakeholder with tools that enable faster, data-driven, and compliant decision-making. He added that GeM looks forward to Defence Accounts professionals playing a pivotal role in advancing this transformation across the Defence sector.

The day-long orientation included sessions conducted by GeM's vertical heads and domain specialists covering:

Key procurement concepts, processes and best practicesBuyer challenges and platform-enabled solutionsCompliance essentials and policy frameworksGrievance redressal, incident management and support systems

The interactive discussions allowed probationers to engage directly with GeM teams, seek clarifications and understand the complete procurement lifecycle, from demand creation and bidding to contract management and payments.

As part of their departmental training and attachment with CGDA Headquarters, 17 IDAS probationers from the 2024 Batch visited GeM to gain practical exposure to India's rapidly evolving digital public procurement ecosystem. The session familiarised them with GeM's core principles, governance practices and technology-driven reforms that have enhanced transparency, competition and efficiency across government procurement.

GeM remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Defence institutions and supporting the development of the next generation of public finance and procurement professionals through structured training and capacity-building programmes. (ANI)

