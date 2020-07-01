Ghaziabad, Jul 1 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal on Wednesday staged a protest against the hike in fuel prices at the collectorate here.

Party workers put a scooter on a bullock cart and raised slogans against the Union government. They also handed over a memorandum addressed to the President to officials.

Addressing the workers, UP RLD spokesman Inderjit Singh Teetu said in 2004, when in the international crude oil rates hovered around dollar 40 per barrel, petrol and diesel was available at Rs 35 and Rs 26, respectively.

Today the crude oil is available at the same rate, then why oil companies are selling petrol and diesel at higher rates, he asked, adding that the government has left the masses in a miserable condition.

